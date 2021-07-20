We Are China

Advection fog hits island of Shandong

Ecns.cn) 15:30, July 20, 2021

Advection fog turns Dongchu Island, east China's Shandong Province, into a fairyland, July 19, 2021. The Dongchu Island is a typical fishing village in Shandong Province. (Photo by China News Service/ Yang Zhili)

The advection fog occurs when warm and humid air move over to colder grounds or the water's surface.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)