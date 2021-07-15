National book expo opens in east China

Xinhua) 13:45, July 15, 2021

JINAN, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Over 400,000 books and creative cultural products have been put on display at the 30th China National Book Expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province.

The book expo that opened Thursday has attracted more than 1,600 publishing units from across the country.

As a key platform for China's publishing industry, the five-day book expo is scheduled to hold more than 600 cultural activities, including a forum and a reading festival for children.

An online book expo featuring live-streaming shows and virtual reality exhibitions also made its debut as a sideline event of the book expo.

