2nd Global Health Expo of Boao Forum for Asia kicks off in Qingdao

Xinhua) 09:29, June 02, 2021

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2nd Global Health Expo of Boao Forum for Asia in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 1, 2021. The 2nd Global Health Expo of Boao Forum for Asia kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)