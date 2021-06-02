Home>>
2nd Global Health Expo of Boao Forum for Asia kicks off in Qingdao
(Xinhua) 09:29, June 02, 2021
Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2nd Global Health Expo of Boao Forum for Asia in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 1, 2021. The 2nd Global Health Expo of Boao Forum for Asia kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
