Saline-alkali area in Shandong turned into cultural destination

Ecns.cn) 14:14, June 01, 2021

Photo taken on May 28 shows the view of Judian lake in Shuangwangcheng ecological economic park in Shouguang City, Shandong Province.

Shuangwangcheng, once a vast saline-alkali land, now has become the largest tomato production base of soilless culture and a famous agricultural sightseeing spot in China. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

