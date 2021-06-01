Home>>
Saline-alkali area in Shandong turned into cultural destination
(Ecns.cn) 14:14, June 01, 2021
Photo taken on May 28 shows the view of Judian lake in Shuangwangcheng ecological economic park in Shouguang City, Shandong Province.
Shuangwangcheng, once a vast saline-alkali land, now has become the largest tomato production base of soilless culture and a famous agricultural sightseeing spot in China. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)
Photos
