Home>>
View of salt fields in China's Shandong
(Xinhua) 15:18, May 10, 2021
Aerial photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows a patchwork of salt fields in Gangxi Township, Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shandong upgrades health codes to "gilt-edged" version to encourage COVID-19 vaccination
- Int'l students experience TCM culture in Shandong
- Weichai Power embarks on path towards int'l market, high-quality development
- People pay tribute to the dead ahead of Qingming Festival in Jinan
- Shandong trains offer striking views out window
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.