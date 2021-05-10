Video: We Are China

View of salt fields in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 15:18, May 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows a patchwork of salt fields in Gangxi Township, Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

