Scenery of lotus ponds in Jinan, Shandong

Xinhua) 10:51, July 05, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 3, 2021 shows the lotus pond at the Baiyunhu national wetland park in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

