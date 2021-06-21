Home>>
Lotus in E China's Fujian in full bloom
June 21, 2021
June 21 marks the Summer Solstice, the 10th solar term of the Chinese lunar calendar. This day also sees the lotus in Shangban village of Zhangping city, east China's Fujian Province, going into full bloom.
Guided by the principle of building a beautiful countryside, Shangban village has developed the sightseeing and recreation industry by creating a lotus garden covering an area of over 200 mu (about 13.3 hectares). In June and July every year, blooming lotus flowers attract large crowds of tourists from across the country. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
