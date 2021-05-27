400,000-ton-level Luoyu Port put into service in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 14:46, May 27, 2021

A 400,000 ton ore carrier is berthed at the Luoyu Port, Putian, Fujian, May 26, 2021. (China News Service/Cai Hao)

The port was put into operation on Wednesday, becoming the first 400,000-ton-level port in Fujian and the sixth in China.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)