Mainland supports Fujian's exploration of cross-Strait integrated development

Xinhua) 15:14, April 01, 2021

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland supports the coastal province of Fujian in giving full play to its unique role in promoting exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan and exploring new paths for cross-Strait integrated development, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference when elaborating on how the mainland will promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties and integrated development with Taiwan.

Greater efforts will be made to facilitate economic and trade cooperation, enhance infrastructure and energy connectivity, and share industry standards across the Strait, Zhu said.

Specifically, Zhu said, the mainland will advance cooperation that foresees the supply of fresh water, electricity and gas from Fujian's coastal areas to Kinmen and Matsu, as well as the construction of bridges linking two sides.

The mainland, she added, will continue to improve policies to provide equal treatment to compatriots and enterprises from Taiwan, while supporting their participation in the mainland's 14th Five-Year Plan for development, as well as expanding cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation.

