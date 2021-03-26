Video: We Are China

Enjoy breathtaking scenery of Wuyi Mountain in SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 14:39, March 26, 2021

The Wuyi Mountain pilot park in southeast China’s Fujian province is the country’s only area

that is both a biosphere reserve and a world cultural and natural heritage protection site designated by UNESCO.

With its stunning mountains and rivers, the park is like a hazy and mysterious wonderland.

Click on the video to get a glimpse of the magnificent Wuyi Mountain in 37 seconds!

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)