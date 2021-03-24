Xi visits Shaxian during east China inspection tour

Xinhua) 08:17, March 24, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the reform of local medical and healthcare system at Shaxian General Hospital in Shaxian District of Sanming City, Fujian Province, on March 23, 2021. Xi visited Shaxian District of Sanming City on Tuesday during an inspection tour of east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

FUZHOU, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited Shaxian District of Sanming City on Tuesday during an inspection tour of east China's Fujian Province.

Xi paid a visit to Shaxian General Hospital, Yubang Village of Xiamao Township, and the Shaxian rural property rights transaction center to learn about the reform of local medical and healthcare system, rural vitalization, and the reform of forest rights system.

