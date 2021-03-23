Xi inspects east China's Fujian Province
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learns about local efforts to promote ecological progress while visiting an intelligent management center in the Wuyishan National Park in Nanping City, Fujian Province, March 22, 2021. Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in Fujian Province for inspection. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)
FUZHOU, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday arrived in east China's Fujian Province for inspection.
Xi visited an intelligent management center in the Wuyishan National Park, an eco-friendly tea garden, and a park dedicated to Zhu Xi, a renowned Chinese philosopher in the 12th century, in Nanping City on Monday afternoon.
He learned about local efforts to promote ecological progress, develop the tea industry, and pass on traditional culture.
