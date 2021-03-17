Xi eyes closer partnership with Trinidad and Tobago

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to work with Trinidad and Tobago to lift their comprehensive cooperative partnership to new levels.

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, Xi added that China is willing to make joint efforts with the Caribbean country to deepen their traditional friendship, consolidate cooperation in such traditional areas as energy, telecommunications and infrastructure, and actively explore collaboration in new energy, digital economy, interconnectivity and other new areas.

Noting that Trinidad and Tobago is an important partner of China in the Caribbean region, Xi said since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, the two sides have helped each other in times of adversity.

Trinidad and Tobago is the first among Latin American and Caribbean countries to donate aid materials to China, and China has also provided anti-epidemic supplies and technical assistance for Trinidad and Tobago through various channels, Xi said.

China is willing to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago, and to continue to support the country in fighting the epidemic, Xi said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, Xi stressed, adding that China will never forget the valuable support of Trinidad and Tobago.

He expressed appreciation for Trinidad and Tobago's support to China's legitimate positions over issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

China stands ready to reinforce collaboration with Trinidad and Tobago in international and multilateral affairs, safeguard common interests of developing countries and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

China expects a positive role of Trinidad and Tobago in promoting China's relations with Caribbean countries, and in advancing the overall cooperation between China and Latin America, he noted.

For his part, Rowley sent his congratulation over the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), underlining the great achievements of the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, in such fields as economy, science and technology and poverty alleviation.

Under the strong leadership of President Xi, China has taken the lead in successfully responding to the COVID-19 epidemic, and meanwhile, China has extended valuable support and help to the economic and social development of other countries, and played a leading role in the global fight against the pandemic, he said.

The CPC should feel proud of itself, the prime minister said.

Noting that Trinidad and Tobago develops relations with China on the basis of equality and friendship, Rowley said his country firmly abides by the one-China principle, and strives to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and maintain close communication on regional affairs.

Trinidad and Tobago is willing to work with China to actively promote Belt and Road cooperation, Rowley said.