Video: We Are China

Aerial view of tea farm in Wuyishan, Fujian

Xinhua) 10:50, March 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on March 23, 2021 shows a tea farm in the city of Wuyishan, east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)