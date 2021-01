Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2021 shows the construction site of the swivel of a huge girder for a grand bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway at Qingkou Town of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The 14,500-tonne girder, a part of the 896-meter grand bridge, was successfully swiveled to the targeted position on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)