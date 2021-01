A large group of Late Cretaceous dinosaur footprints have been found in Licheng Town of Shanghang County, Longyan City in southeast China's Fujian Province on January 12, 2020.

So far, more than 240 dinosaur tracks have been unearthed, including at least eight species of plant-eating sauropods and large ornithopods. According to experts at the scene, this is the largest and most diverse group of Late Cretaceous dinosaur footprints ever found in China.