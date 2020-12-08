Construction work of Pingtan integral transportation hub to be finished

An employee of the China Railway First Group Co., Ltd. installs a natural lighting platform at the construction site of the Pingtan integral transportation hub along the Fuzhou-Pingtan railway in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 7, 2020. The hub brings several modes of transportation including high-speed trains, public buses, taxicabs, and private cars under one roof to enable "seamless interchange" experience for passengers. Its construction work will be finished soon, and the Fuzhou-Pingtan railway, which connects Fuzhou, capital of Fujian, and Pingtan, an island off the coast of Fuzhou, is also expected to conclude and start operation by the end of December this year. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)