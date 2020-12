A laborer works at the construction site of Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2020. The 14.7-km-long bridge is part of the province's Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, the first cross-sea high-speed railway in China, which is expected to be put into operation in 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)