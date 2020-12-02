Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Ecological leisure tourism developed in Fujian

(Xinhua)    10:38, December 02, 2020

People visit the old buildings at Zhangjiao Village in Tuling Township of Quan'gang District, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2020. Zhangjiao Village, located in the northwest mountainous area of Tuling Township, has a unique scenery with its stone houses stacked on top of each other. In recent years, Quan'gang District has made full use of the characteristic resources of Zhangjiao Village to develop ecological leisure tourism and promote the construction of beautiful countryside. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)


