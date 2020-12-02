Ecological leisure tourism developed in Fujian

People visit the old buildings at Zhangjiao Village in Tuling Township of Quan'gang District, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2020. Zhangjiao Village, located in the northwest mountainous area of Tuling Township, has a unique scenery with its stone houses stacked on top of each other. In recent years, Quan'gang District has made full use of the characteristic resources of Zhangjiao Village to develop ecological leisure tourism and promote the construction of beautiful countryside. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)