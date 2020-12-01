Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Universal Studios Japan to open Nintendo theme park on Feb. 4

(Xinhua)    16:54, December 01, 2020

TOKYO, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Universal Studios Japan (USJ) theme park in Osaka will welcome its long-awaited Nintendo attraction on Feb. 4, USJ has said.

"New large-scale area Super Nintendo World, is going to open on Feb. 4," the company tweeted on Monday.

Featuring tributes and loving recreations of Nintendo's franchise, specifically the Super Mario series of games, the area will launch with a Mario Kart ride, which is housed inside a reconstructed Bowser's castle and utilizes augmented reality (AR) and projection mapping technology, with riders donning AR headsets shaped like Mario's cap.

The opening of the new area was originally scheduled for summer ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

