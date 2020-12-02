MACAO, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The gross weight of containerized cargo by land to Macao in October grew by 33.1 percent year-on-year to 3,255 tonnes, the special administrative region's statistic service said here on Tuesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that 99.1 percent or 3,227 tonnes of the cargo passed through the checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

From January to October this year, the gross weight of containerized cargo by land rose by 33.4 percent year-on-year to 22,223 tonnes.

The gross weight of port containerized cargo decreased by 10.8 percent year-on-year to 10,594 tonnes in October. The cargo handled at the Kaho Harbour declined by 57.9 percent to 2,507 tonnes whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour increased by 36.8 percent to 8,087 tonnes.

From January to October 2020, the gross weight of port containerized cargo dropped by 23.9 percent year-on-year to 93,868 tonnes.

The air cargo in October totaled 3,305 tonnes, down by 20.2 percent year-on-year. The gross weight of inward cargo and transit cargo fell by 55.3 percent and 77.6 percent respectively to 295 tonnes and 138 tonnes, whereas that of outward cargo edged up by 0.2 percent to 2,873 tonnes.

From January to October 2020, the air cargo went down by 25.1 percent to 24,357 tonnes.