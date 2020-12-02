Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Yanqing line officially put to operation

(Xinhua)    08:18, December 02, 2020

Phone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2020 shows an interior view of the new station building of the Yanqing Railway Station in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. The Yanqing line, one of the major transport infrastructure projects for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was officially put to operation along with the new station building of the Yanqing Railway Station on Tuesday. The 9.33-kilometer line with a designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour provides a much faster connection between Yanqing and downtown Beijing. (Xinhua)


