Beijing reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- One new imported COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Chinese woman arrived in Beijing from Athens, Greece on Nov. 29. After undergoing a nucleic acid test at the airport customs, she was sent to a designated hotel for quarantine.

One day later, the customs reported that she had tested positive for the virus, and was later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case.

All her close contacts have been put under quarantine, and the hotel where she stayed has been disinfected.

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Monday, according to the commission.