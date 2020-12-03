Chinese company begins construction to expand Colombo Port terminal

An engineering boat of the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) stands by at the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) at the Port of Colombo, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 1, 2020, getting ready for the JCT expansion project. CHEC has begun construction for the expansion of the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) in the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka. Expansion of the fifth phase of the JCT was initiated on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

COLOMBO, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) has begun construction for the expansion of the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) in the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Expansion of the fifth phase of the JCT was initiated on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by Minister of Ports and Shipping Rohitha Abeygunawardena, State Minister of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development Jayantha Samaraweera, Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) Chairman Daya Ratnayake, and CHEC Sri Lanka Regional Company Deputy General Manager Zeng Nanhai.

Minister Abeygunawardena said that the expansion of JCT by CHEC will help improve the efficiency of the Port of Colombo and enable Sri Lanka to become a maritime hub in Asia.

SLPA Chairman Ratnayake said that the expansion of JCT would help usher in a new golden era for the ports and shipping industry in Sri Lanka.

Zeng told Xinhua that CHEC will design and build a 120-meter wharf which will help support the JCT's auxiliary facilities.

The Port of Colombo currently has three container terminals including the JCT, the South Asia Gateway Container Terminal, and the Colombo International Container Terminal.

Construction on the extension of JCT is expected to take 20 months and will increase the terminal's area by four hectares.