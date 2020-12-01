SCO helps Pakistan increase engagements with regional, global partners: official

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) provides Pakistan with a platform for increasing engagement with key global and regional partners and forging tighter links with Central Asia, said a Pakistani official on Monday.

According to a statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Pakistan's Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, who represented Pakistan at the 19th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO via video conference, said that Pakistan values the SCO region as a pivotal link for regional connectivity and integration.

"The SCO has immense potential for fostering a conducive environment for regional stability, security and comprehensive economic development," she said, highlighting the importance of the SCO for Pakistan in achieving regional peace and stability, and development of close ties with regional partners through multi-faceted linkages and connectivity.

Abbas underscored the imperative of creating a safe and secure neighborhood and cautioned against the recent rise in extremist and racist incidents in her remarks, according to the statement.

The parliamentary secretary also emphasized the need for cooperation, collaboration and sharing of knowledge and expertise to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She expressed gratitude to the SCO member states for supporting Pakistan's initiative for creating a Special Working Group on Poverty Alleviation, saying that it will provide an opportunity for sharing experiences and exchanging ideas among the SCO member states.