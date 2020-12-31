Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
85,000 receive COVID-19 vaccines in east China's Fujian

(Xinhua)    10:29, December 31, 2020

FUZHOU, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A total of 85,000 people have been given COVID-19 vaccines in east China's Fujian Province as of Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

No serious side effects have been reported among the vaccinated persons, said Huang Ruxin, Party secretary of the provincial health commission, at a news conference.

"Key groups including people working in the imported cold chain logistics, staff on customs and border inspection, and medical staff in designated hospitals, will be given vaccines before the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 12, 2021," Huang said.

