Foreign youths share their stories of 2020 in China

James wanted to find a place to start his own business, he came to Guangzhou Development Zone; Scott has been in China for nearly ten years. He really likes the life in Chengdu and the food in Chongqing; Tim has just come to China to study. He has fallen in love with the cultural charm of the ancient capital Xi 'an. Shakhrukh wanted to see how the ancient stone carvings engraved on the mountain rocks represented the ancient Chinese aesthetic; Stephan, who also loves classical Chinese culture, wanted to see the micro-expressions of the terracotta warriors...... Produced by People's Daily Online West USA ，"Viewing China from Afar，A Story in China" series of short videos were released online recently, documenting a group of young foreigners' travels in China in 2020.

In 2020, while facing the raging pandemic, China took the lead in controlling the virus and became the only country in the world to achieve positive economic growth.

Scott, Tim, James, Shakhrukh, Stephan are from the United Kingdom, the United States, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. While the 2020 epidemic stopped everyone in their step, these foreign youths were looking for opportunities, visiting cities and exploring culture in China, they want to share their stories of 2020.