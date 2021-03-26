Video: We Are China

Shaxian snacks become increasingly popular both at home and abroad

People's Daily Online) 14:38, March 26, 2021

Shaxian snacks originating from Shaxian county in southeast China’s Fujian province,

including siu mai, wontons, fried dumplings, taro dumplings, and tofu balls, are becoming increasingly popular across the country.

Pursuing small profits and quick returns, eateries that sell Shaxian snacks now generate a yearly turnover exceeding 50 billion yuan (about $7.66 billion).

Locals speak highly of the industry's contribution to the county's development, saying that noodles and wontons built the high-rise buildings of Shaxian.

Over 60,000 people from Shaxian now run snack bars across China and around the world.

