In pics: water-diversion project in Fujian

Xinhua) 11:03, April 14, 2021

Photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows the water-diversion project connecting Fujian Province to the island of Kinmen in Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province. The water pipeline connecting Fujian to Kinmen went into operation in 2018, delivering water from Fujian's Jinjiang River to alleviate water shortages. (Photo by Lai Jincai/Xinhua)

