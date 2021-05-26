Grand Pingtan Strait Road-rail Bridge: the longest of its kind in the world

May 26, 2021

The undated photo shows the Pingtan Strait Road-rail Bridge in southeast China's Fujian. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)

As the world's longest cross-sea road-rail bridge, the 16.34 km project connects Pingtan Island in Fujian with four nearby islets.

The upper level of the bridge, opening for trial operation on Oct 1, 2020, is a two-way six-lane freeway with a designed speed of 100 km/h, while the lower level, opening on December 26, 2020, is a two-line railway with a designed speed of 200 km/h.

