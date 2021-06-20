Home>>
Chidingyu Lighthouse in SE China's Fujian put into use
(Xinhua) 13:10, June 20, 2021
Photo taken with a mobile phone on June 19, 2021 shows the light powered by green energy inside the Chidingyu Lighthouse in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Chidingyu Lighthouse, located at the key turning point of the inner route on the west side of the Taiwan Strait, was officially put into operation on Saturday. It is powered by green energy and covers a light range of more than 15 nautical miles. The lighthouse is equipped with modern navigation devices which meet the needs of different kinds of ships in and out of Quanzhou Bay. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
