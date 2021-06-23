Home>>
Fashion show designed by college students staged in Shandong
Models present creations during a fashion show in Jinan, Shandong Province, on the evening of June 22, 2021. Shandong University of Art and Design held a fashion show in Jinan. More than 90 sets of works designed and made by students were exhibited. (Photo: China News Service /Zhang Yong)
