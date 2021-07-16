2021 New Growth Drivers Fair kicks off in Qingdao

Xinhua) 10:16, July 16, 2021

People visit the 2021 New Growth Drivers Fair (Qingdao) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 15, 2021. Themed "New Pattern, New Growth Drivers, New Opportunity", the 2021 New Growth Drivers Fair (Qingdao) kicked off in Qingdao on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)