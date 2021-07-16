Home>>
2021 New Growth Drivers Fair kicks off in Qingdao
(Xinhua) 10:16, July 16, 2021
People visit the 2021 New Growth Drivers Fair (Qingdao) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 15, 2021. Themed "New Pattern, New Growth Drivers, New Opportunity", the 2021 New Growth Drivers Fair (Qingdao) kicked off in Qingdao on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.