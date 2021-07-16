Multinationals summit held in east China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 13:44, July 16, 2021

QINGDAO, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The second Qingdao Multinationals Summit kicked off on Thursday evening in the coastal city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province, seeking to promote cooperation among Chinese companies and multinationals.

Representatives of 390 Fortune 500 companies and 517 industry leaders attended the event online and offline, which attracted more than 10,000 guests.

The summit aims to establish a high-end platform for dialogue between multinational companies and political and academic circles amid the country's drive to promote high-quality opening-up and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

A series of activities will be held at the two-day event, such as themed salons, closed-door meetings, sub-forums, and roadshows.

The first Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in October 2019.

