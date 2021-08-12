Home>>
In Pics: Ancient Renhe village in Fuzhou
(Ecns.cn) 15:34, August 12, 2021
Aerial view of ancient Renhe village in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on August 11, 2021. (Photo/ Wang Dongming)
The Renhe village, featured in stable and grand walls, is dubbed "folklore palace." Constructed with bluestones, this century-old village lays out as a 9x9 grids and covers about 6,000 square meters.
