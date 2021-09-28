13th China Int'l Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition opens in Zhuhai

Xinhua) 16:43, September 28, 2021

China's Bayi Aerobatic Team performs during the opening ceremony of the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2021. The exhibition kicked off on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

