Guangzhou International Health Station to be put into operation

Xinhua) 09:56, September 24, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2021 shows an interior view of a guest room at the Guangzhou International Health Station in Baiyun District, Guangzhou City of south China's Guangdong Province. The first-phase project of the Guangzhou International Health Station will be put into operation soon, offering health service to inbound travellers during their quarantine period as required by epidemic prevention and control measures. The first batch of 184 medical workers moved in on Sept. 17 to make preparations for the health service for the travellers. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)