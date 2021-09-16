China province launches sea-rail transport service to Africa

CHANGSHA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Central China's industrial hub of Zhuzhou launched a combined sea-rail transport service to Africa on Wednesday.

A freight train carrying 1,935 tonnes of China's material assistance to Africa left the city in Hunan Province, marking the launch of the new route linking cities in Hunan and south China's Guangdong Province before the goods were transferred onto a ship to reach ports in Africa.

The first consignment of goods is expected to arrive at Mombasa Port in Kenya on Oct. 15.

Guo Ning, a customs official in Hunan, said that the sea-rail transport service is expected to cover 11 African seaports and 20 roads and railways in inland Africa in the first phase.

Compared to traditional river-sea shipping, the sea-rail transport service can shorten the logistics time to east Africa by 10 days and that to west Africa by nine days, saving 3 percent of the transport cost.

