Farmers harvest paddy rice in Shanshu Village, Hunan

Xinhua) 09:16, August 31, 2021

A farmer operates a harvester to reap paddy rice in Shanshu Village of Changning, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

