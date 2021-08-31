Home>>
Farmers harvest paddy rice in Shanshu Village, Hunan
(Xinhua) 09:16, August 31, 2021
A farmer operates a harvester to reap paddy rice in Shanshu Village of Changning, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
