Farmers busy with harvesting agricultural products in Quanxin, Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:23, August 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2021 shows a farmer harvesting lotus roots in a lotus pond in Quanxin Village, Donglin Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Farmers in Donglin Town of Huzhou City are busy with harvesting local agricultural products. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

