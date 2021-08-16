Home>>
Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sees container throughput reach 20 mln TEUs
(Xinhua) 08:19, August 16, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2021 shows a view of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port saw its container throughput reach 20 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) on Sunday, one month earlier than last year. (Photo by Suo Xianglu/Xinhua)
