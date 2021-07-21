View of forest area in Shangyang Village, Hangzhou

Xinhua) 10:15, July 21, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows a view of a forest area in Shangyang Village of Taihuyuan Township in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The forest area covering some 22 hectares was launched in 2017 aiming to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

