4th cross-Strait youth forum slated for July 23

Xinhua) 14:04, July 20, 2021

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The fourth cross-Strait youth development forum is scheduled to be held on July 23 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council announced via its official Weibo account on Tuesday.

Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, will attend the forum, which is expected to see the participation of around 350 guests and youth representatives from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

