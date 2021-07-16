Mainland opposes military contacts between Taiwan, U.S.

Xinhua) 10:44, July 16, 2021

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday expressed strong opposition against military contacts of any form between Taiwan and the United States.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement when commenting on the media report of a U.S. military transport plane landing in Taiwan Thursday.

"We urged the United States to abide by the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques when handling issues related to Taiwan and stop provocation," she said.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority will bring disaster to the people of Taiwan if it continues working with foreign forces to seek "Taiwan independence" and resist reunification, Zhu said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)