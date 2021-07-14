Young Taiwan entrepreneur spreads his wings in Beijing

July 14, 2021

Xu Tao was attracted by the internet industry in the Chinese mainland and moved to Beijing in 2017. The 28-year-old now runs a startup focusing on an online platform for flexible employment, aiming to create a new business model in human resources.

