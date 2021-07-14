Home>>
Young Taiwan entrepreneur spreads his wings in Beijing
(China.org.cn) 08:33, July 14, 2021
Xu Tao was attracted by the internet industry in the Chinese mainland and moved to Beijing in 2017. The 28-year-old now runs a startup focusing on an online platform for flexible employment, aiming to create a new business model in human resources.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Entrepreneurs Taiyangdao Annual Meeting to be held in August
- U.S. urged to play constructive role in safeguarding peace, stability in Taiwan Strait
- China blasts Japan for remarks on defending Taiwan
- Motherland always strong backing of Taiwan compatriots: spokesperson
- Resolving Taiwan question a historic mission of CPC: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.