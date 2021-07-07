China blasts Japan for remarks on defending Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:08, July 07, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday blasted Japanese deputy prime minister Taro Aso's remarks on defending Taiwan together with the United States if the island is "invaded".

Speaking at a regular press briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, "Those remarks are extremely wrong and dangerous, as they severely violate the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, and undermine the political foundation of China-Japan relations. China deplores and rejects this and has lodged solemn representations with Japan."

"Japanese militarism once committed innumerous crimes in the aggression against China. However, some politicians are still coveting Taiwan till this day. This fully shows that they haven't learned the lesson from history," the spokesperson said.

Zhao said that China will never allow anyone to meddle in the Taiwan question in any way, stressing that no one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)