Mainland spokesperson slams DPP official's provocative remarks

Xinhua) 13:45, June 26, 2021

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Attempts by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority secessionists to seek "Taiwan independence" through force will only end in a devastating failure, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on recent provocative utterance by DPP authority official Joseph Wu who claimed that Taiwan should prepare for "possible conflicts."

Lashing out at Wu for twisting the truth and deliberately misleading the people on the island and the international community, Ma said Wu's shameless speechcraft resembles the despicable tactics of Joseph Goebbels, the notorious mouthpiece of Nazi Germany.

The current complex situation across the Taiwan Strait is the result of the Taiwan secessionists' collusion with foreign forces and their repeated provocations, Ma said.

The mainland's countermeasures to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the common interests of compatriots across the Taiwan Strait are totally justified, Ma added.

If Wu and his ilk continue their activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and put the interests of Taiwan people as well the cross-Strait peace and stability at stake, they are doomed to fail, Ma said.

