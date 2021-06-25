China firmly opposes military contacts between U.S., Taiwan

Xinhua) 10:51, June 25, 2021

The Capitol and a stop sign are seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges and military contacts between the United States and Taiwan, said a Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday.

China firmly opposes the United States using issues related to Taiwan as a means to contain China, said Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

Ren also expressed resolute opposition to the Taiwan authority relying on U.S. support and resisting reunification across the Taiwan Strait with force.

Ren urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques and sever any form of military contacts with Taiwan.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority should be aware that the future of Taiwan lies in the national reunification and the welfare of the Taiwan compatriots lies in the national rejuvenation, Ren said.

"Any attempts to seek 'Taiwan independence' with the support of the United States are doomed to fail," he said.

The recent military drills conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) around the Taiwan Strait were necessary moves regarding the current security situation in the Strait and for safeguarding national sovereignty, he said.

The PLA will firmly fulfill its duty of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as defending national security, he said.

