Macao Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan to suspend operations

Xinhua) 15:18, June 17, 2021

MACAO, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government announced on Wednesday that the Macao Economic and Cultural Office in the Taiwan region would suspend its operations from Saturday.

Fully taking into account the needs of Macao residents in Taiwan, the SAR government said a 24-hour telephone hotline set up by the Macao Government Tourism Office would be addressing general inquires, and providing other services and assistance requested by Macao residents in Taiwan, during the period of operation suspension.

The telephone hotline would also provide people in Taiwan with information about Macao, the government said.

