Mainland's vaccination arrangement for Taiwan compatriots shows affection: spokesperson
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland's arrangements and efforts to help Taiwan compatriots get vaccinated against COVID-19 have demonstrated the blood bond of kinship and affection among people across the Strait, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.
Such efforts are also lauded by Taiwan compatriots, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.
Since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out in Taiwan, the mainland has expressed willingness to help people on the island control the virus through multiple ways and by all means and facilitate their access to WHO-approved vaccines from the mainland, Ma said.
A total of 62,000 Taiwan compatriots were vaccinated on the mainland on an informed consent basis from mid-April to May 31, according to the spokesperson. Many of them have expressed their appreciation of such arrangements online.
